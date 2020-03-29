THUNDER BAY – To lighten the mood a little, teachers at Holy Cross Elementary School have worked together to share a really neat video to boost their student’s moods.

Thanks to teacher Nina Morrow for sharing the video.

Minister of Health, and Thunder Bay-Superior North MP Patty Hajdu says, “The changes happening to slow the spread of COVID-19 create disruptions in our lives. That is why helping everyone maintain good mental health during this time is a priority for our government, and this investment in Kids Help Phone – a leader in responding to the needs of young Canadians – is an important step towards that goal.”

“We owe a big thanks to Canada’s young people who are staying home from school or from work because they know it will take all of us to plank the curve. This is an unprecedented time. Canadians are anxious about what is happening here at home and around the world. Young Canadians are concerned too, and for those youth who don’t have someone to talk to, they can turn to Kids Help Phone. Today’s investment of $7.5 million will ensure that there are counselors and trained volunteers ready to answer their call. Physical distancing does not mean you are alone – help is a phone call away,” says The Hon. Bardish Chagger, Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth.