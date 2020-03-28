WINNIPEG – Two suspects are in custody in a homicide that happened in Winnipeg this week.
Winnipeg Police reported that on March 25, 2020, at approximately 7:40 pm, Winnipeg Police General Patrol units responded to a report of Suspicious Circumstances outside a residence located in the 200 block of Lansdowne Avenue. A homeowner had located what appeared to be a body in a trash bin in the back lane.
Responding officers confirmed the discovery of a deceased adult male.
The victim has been identified as John Oohoonni KIRKWA, 33, of Arviat, Nunavut.
In late hours of March 26, 2020, detectives from the WPS Homicide Unit arrested two suspects:
• Roberta Ann JESSAMINE, 48 and;
• Selena Dawn CROSS, 46
Have both been charged with Second Degree Murder and detained in custody.