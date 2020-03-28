THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Environment Canada says to expect significant spring snowfall for several areas in the Superior West and Superior East regions. There is a special weather statement out for several areas, including Marathon and Hornpayne as well as Kakabeka Falls, Dorion, Nipigon, Schreiber, Red Rock Indian Band, Lake Helen,

Saturday 28 March 2020

Special weather statement in effect for:

Cloud Bay – Dorion Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake Marathon – Schreiber Nipigon – Rossport



Heavy wet snow expected Saturday night through Sunday afternoon.

A strong spring storm system will bring a rain and snow mix to the area for overnight Saturday through Sunday. Highly localized total snowfall amounts up to 10 cm are possible by Sunday afternoon.

Untreated surfaces may become slippery. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

Heavy wet snow expected Saturday night through Sunday afternoon.

A strong spring storm system will bring a rain and snow mix to the area for overnight Saturday through Sunday. Highly localized total snowfall amounts up to 10 cm are possible by Sunday afternoon.

Untreated surfaces may become slippery. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.