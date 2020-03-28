THUNDER BAY – BUSINESS – During these unprecedented times, North Star Air is working diligently to ensure the continuity of the essential services we provide and to support the communities we serve in their desire to isolate and prevent the spread of COVID-19 into the North.

In addition to the steps already taken such as social distancing, disinfecting, and passenger screening, effective immediately, North Star Air will be adding the following measures:

1) No passengers will be able to disembark our aircraft until they have reached their final destination. This includes our northern bases when stopping for fuel. This measure has been requested from our communities so as to avoid the spreading of the virus between communities.

2) All northern bases including Pickle Lake, Red Lake, Kapuskasing, and Thompson will have restricted access to the public. All receiving of freight will require an appointment. This includes small package freight. North Star Air will no longer be able to warehouse any freight other than those shipments that will be transported by North Star Air.

3) We are asking all in community receivers to practice social distancing when accepting freight.

4) We are no longer requiring the receiver’s signature on freight deliveries.

These measures are our first line of defense to ensure that we continue our essential services during this outbreak. We cannot stress enough the importance of the supply chain to the remote northern communities we serve and that North Star Air intends to take all and any precautionary steps necessary.

On behalf of the entire North Star Air team, we want to express our gratitude to all customers for their continued understanding and respect of our additional policies as we navigate these uncertain times. Together, we can work to help mitigate further transmission and ensure the continuity of essential services to the north.

Frank Kelner

President/CEO

North Star Air