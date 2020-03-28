Ever Wished You Had the Time? Now You Do! Use it Wisely!

THUNDER BAY – What do you do when the usual things you do are not available? Social distancing means lots of the things people usually do are no longer possible. Being responsible is important, and means doing things differently.

For many getting online – Facebook, Netflix, Apple TV, or television is an outlet. Tbaytel has put more channels on its service for free, especially to help youth.

But it is important that you also get outside, get fresh air, and gather in some sunshine into your life too. You can go for a walk, go for a bike ride, or just sit outside.

For some right now is a chance to catch up on tasks around the home that have been left for a long time. What do you want to bet “spring cleaning” in 2020 is going to set a new record for the depth and time people invest in it.

Get Creative? You May Surprise Yourself!

You can also take this time to learn something new. Canadian Peter Mckinnon is a videographer who from his “Two Minute Tuesday” videos, that by the way hardly ever are only two minutes long has some coffee fuelled education well worth hearing. Even if your only camera is on your smartphone you can up your game with imagry.

Find a New Passion!

People are taking time in the kitchen. Ever wanted to learn more about photography? Art? Learn to draw? Over the coming weeks, you have that time, use it to your advantage.

There is a bounty of places you can get amazing recipes online. Foodland Ontario has a lot of articles with incredible creativity that we have published and continued to publish on NetNewsLedger. Remember a recipe is for the most part if you want just a starting point for getting creative in the kitchen.

Ever wanted to be your own boss?

Now is a great time to start thinking about starting your own business. Look into the opportunities and think of what you want to do. In Thunder Bay, we have the PARO Center for Business, Thunder Bay Ventures, and a small business incubator in downtown Fort William at The Hub.

Get Green!

Shy-Anne Bartlett has agreed to share tips and techniques for gardening. Maybe you have always wanted to grow your own vegetables. Well heading into Spring 2020 chances are now is the time.

Get Political!

There appears to be an almost unlimited number of people who are finding fault with political leaders. Maybe now is the time for you to step on to the political field and “get into the game”. Take advantage of the downtime to get involved. Every political party is fueled by the efforts of its volunteers. If you think you can do better than any of the current leadership, toss your ideas into the game and get involved. There are lots of online tools out there to learn exactly what is involved. Maybe its time for your time?

Get Your Education Groove Going?

Ever felt you don’t know enough about something? Instead of spending your time endlessly scrolling Facebook, look into online education opportunities? Take time with your children, teenagers, and grandchildren to learn new things.

It could sound like I am being the ultimate optimist here, and stepping back from covering the COVID-19 virus and its impact on all of us, but rather what I am doing is suggesting taking the time you and we have been given to make a difference in our lives.

What are you doing to keep yourself and your family busy?

Maybe the best way to really beat down COVID-19 is to take advantage of the time and the supports being offered to make a real difference.

James Murray