TORONTO – As the City of Toronto continues responding to COVID-19 pandemic the city has confirmed 512 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Efforts to flatten the curve, reduce the potential for overloading the healthcare system continue.

Officials with Toronto Public Health are increasing the call for people to self-isolate after returning to Canada. There are increasing reports not only in Toronto but in many cities in Ontario that people are ignoring the situation. Some people returning home are going shopping and then heading home. This puts others at risk.

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Toronto confirmed by Toronto Public Health continues to increase. As of 1 p.m. today, there are 512 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Toronto, including 74 new confirmed cases since yesterday’s report. Of the cases, 24 have recovered, 36 are in hospital, and 17 are in the ICU.

Self-isolated people living with roommates should stay in a separate room as much as possible, open windows in shared rooms to help with airflow, increase cleaning, and stay two metres away from others. Staying home, maintaining physical distance when out, and good hygiene, including hand-washing, remains the most responsible behaviour for healthy individuals.

Toronto Public Health states: “We are asking everyone to remember they have a role to play in slowing the spread of COVID-19. City staff continue to see troubling examples of people disregarding public health recommendations. Barriers to closed City park equipment and facilities have been removed. People of all ages are regularly seen in groups with much less than two metres between them in City green spaces and public places. These behaviours are easy to correct in support of our community’s response to COVID-19.”