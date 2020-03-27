TORONTO – Breaking – A third Toronto Transit Commission employee has tested positive for COVID-19. The TTC Wheel-Trans operator was not on the job, he was last at work on March 12, 2020, and started exhibiting symptoms on March 17, 2020.

The operator, who has a travel history, was last at work on March 12 and began showing symptoms on March 17. This means he did not work in the 48 hours prior to showing symptoms. He is currently resting at home and we wish him a full and speedy recovery.

Once advised of this diagnosis, the TTC engaged Toronto Public Health to determine next steps. They have determined there is no increased risk of exposure to other employees or customers. Employee representatives on the Joint Health and Safety Committee and ATU Local 113 have been consulted.

The TTC considers the health and well-being of its employees its top priority and continues to work with Toronto Public Health, its own occupational health unit and ATU Local 113 on next steps to ensure employees are given information and the support they need moving forward.