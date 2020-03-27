Two People Murdered as a Result of Attack in Arbour Jade Trailer Park

DRYDEN – A homicide in Dryden on March 2, 2020, has OPP continuing their investigation of the crime.

The OPP report, “On March 2, 2020, at approximately 9:54 pm, members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Dryden Detachment responded to a report of a suspicious person at Arbour Jade Trailer Park on McGogy Road, Dryden.

“In the following hours, several calls were placed to the OPP resulting in police attending the trailer park to investigate the death of one person and the serious injury to four people.”

Investigators believe these incidents to be related and the investigation remains ongoing under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB).

On March 25, 2020, a second victim Dorothy BROWN, 72-years-old, of Dryden succumbed to her injuries. A post mortem was conducted on March 26, 2020.

As a result, Justin DESAUTELS, 36-years-old, of Dryden, Ontario, was re-arrested and charged with an additional Criminal Code offence of Second-degree murder s.235(1).

The accused is scheduled to appear by video before the Ontario Court of Justice on March 30, 2020, to answer to this additional charge of Second Degree Murder.

Any person with information regarding this investigation should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at http://www.p3tips.com/273 where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.