RAINY RIVER – Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) has received a positive COVID-19 test result from the Rainy River Assessment Centre. The case had travelled to the U.S.A. and upon returning from travel has been involuntary self-isolation since that time. The health unit is doing follow up regarding the case, as per protocols, including the identification and quarantine of any contacts.

“This case shows why self-isolation of returning travellers is so imperative. This person did everything right, and in turn, has protected our communities,” said Dr Ian Gemmill, Acting Medical Officer of Health for Northwestern Health Unit. “Because this person was responsible and self-isolated, we expect that there will be very few exposed contacts if any”.

To protect anonymity, no further details about the case will be released. Future cases will be reported on NWHU’s webpage

This makes for a total of three cases in Northwestern Ontario. All of the persons had travelled outside of the region.