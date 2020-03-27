In a previous article, we talked about what every startup needs to succeed. With the market growing as rapidly as it is today, there are plenty of opportunities to succeed as a startup. There are a lot of problems to solve too and your product, whether it is an app or a hardware solution, could be the right answer to one of those problems.

The previous list, however, is missing one important element: the founder. While good marketing and excellent customer service are important to the success of your startup, it is inevitably the founder who will have to make the right decisions to reach that success. In order to become a better startup founder, there are a few tips you need to keep in mind.

Learn Continuously

Being a startup founder is more about learning new things on a continuous basis than the glamor of being a CEO. You are, after all, dealing with changing organizations, volatile markets, and various other challenges on a daily basis.

A lot of startup founders are now taking advantage of online programs from reputable universities like Suffolk University Online to strengthen their business management skills. You can take one of the Suffolk University masters programs and earn a higher degree.

Going back to school is also a very good idea for a number of other reasons:

Taking an online course means connecting with industry experts who will be leading the classes you take

The online course gives you the ability to connect with fellow students too, presenting unlimited opportunities to expand your network

The degree itself boosts your value as a founder and board of the startup, which will then boost the value of your brand

Taking an online course is definitely an investment worth making if you are a startup founder. Since online courses are very flexible, you don’t have to worry about not having enough time to complete the course.

Improve Your Listening

Another important skill to develop as a startup founder is your listening skills. You will be making a lot of decisions on your own, but that doesn’t mean you should ignore the opinions of your team members and employees.

Listening to understand – rather than doing so to reply or debate – is an invaluable skill. There are countless problems that can be solved by simply listening and trying to understand the root cause of the issues.

Find a Mentor

If this is your first startup, it is also a good idea to learn from others. You don’t have to repeat mistakes that others already made; your learning curve as a startup founder should be flatter and more gradual now that you can learn from others.

A good way to learn from others is by having a mentor. Find a mentor that can advise you on the matters you are the least experienced in. That’s how you multiply your chances of success as the founder of a new startup.

Actually, all of these tips are how you multiply your chances of success. You can exponentially boost your odds by becoming a better founder for your organization.