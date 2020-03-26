WINNIPEG – Winnipeg Police responded to a report of a suspicious incident. A homeowner reported what appeared to be a human body in a trash can.

On March 25, 2020, at approximately 7:40 pm, Winnipeg Police General Patrol units responded to a report of Suspicious Circumstances outside a residence located in the 200 block of Lansdowne Avenue. A homeowner had located what appeared to be a body in a trash bin in the back lane.

Responding officers confirmed the discovery of a deceased adult male.

The investigation into this incident is continuing by members of the Homicide Unit.

Detectives are asking residents in the area to take note of any suspicious activity in the last few days. As well, homeowners and businesses are asked to check their security cameras for any unusual activity. Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).