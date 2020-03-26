THUNDER BAY – The efforts of Thunder Bay Police to stem the illegal drug trade in the city continued with police officers executing a drug warrant.

Police arrested three people and seized drugs and cash following the Wednesday evening search of a Windsor Street home.

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Intelligence Unit, with assistance from members of the OPP, executed the warrant at a home in the 200 block of Windsor Street before 5:30 pm on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The warrant was the result of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking activity in the area.

When police entered the residence they located two individuals – a Toronto-area man and a local woman. Both were arrested and charged for drug-trafficking related offenses.

A third individual, a 25-year-old Thunder Bay man, arrived at the residence while police were conducting their search. Police observed him to be in possession of what appeared to be a concealed firearm.

The man was arrested without incident and further investigation determined the firearm to be a replica.

A search of the home led to the seizure of a quantity of suspected crack cocaine, a quantity of suspected cocaine, Canadian currency, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

Bryton-Lee John Joseph PATAYASH, 25, of Thunder Bay is charged with:

• Carrying concealed weapon

• Possession of Firearm/ Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order

• Breach of Probation

Melvin OPPONG, 28, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Lindsay Amber ADEN, 34, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Breach of Probation

• Failure to Comply with Judicial Release

All three appeared in bail court on Thursday, March 26 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.