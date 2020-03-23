THUNDER BAY – The Thunder Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing teen Aiden HARRIS, 14.
Aiden was last seen in the 100 block of Picton Street before 2:30 p.m. on Monday, March 16. He may have been riding a white bicycle.
Aiden is described as standing about 5’9” tall with a thin build, short brown hair, and hazel-coloured eyes. He was last seen wearing a green jacket with a geometrical design on it and white shoes.
If you have any information that could help locate this missing person please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.