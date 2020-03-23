THUNDER BAY – CITY HALL TO CLOSE. In a media statement issued by the City of Thunder Bay: Today, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced that non-essential businesses will be directed to close across the province effective as of Tuesday, March 24 and last for 14 days. The City also announces the closure of City Hall, effective immediately.

“I am aware of Premier Ford’s decision to close all non-essential workplaces in Ontario to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Mayor Bill Mauro. “While there will be significant economic impacts from this decision, this underscores the importance of social and physical distancing as the single best tool we have to address the spread of the virus.”

“To protect the health and safety of the public, Council, and employees, City Hall is closed to the public until further notice,” said City Manager Norm Gale.

The list of what constitutes essential and non-essential services and stores will be released Tuesday, but Ford insisted residents will be able to buy food and medicine and other essential products, and that “the power will stay on” and telecommunications tools will continue to run. The order is issued under the province’s state of emergency powers and could be extended if necessary.

“We are making decisions about city services on a daily basis, and reviewing Premier Ford’s announcement and will await his list tomorrow,” said Mr. Gale. “We are preparing to respond, and will continue to provide service where deemed essential.”

Decisions on programs and services are being made on a daily basis. City Hall services including Office of the City Clerk, Commissioners of Oath, Marriage license and Lottery License inquiries will be available by appointment only by calling 625-2230.

For the most up-to-date list of service changes, and additional city service information lines, visit: www.thunderbay.ca/coronavirus

For public health information, visit: