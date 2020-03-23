THUNDER BAY – As Covid-19 continues to impact the world, The Salvation Army is working around the clock to protect the most vulnerable living in our community.

Over the past two weeks, while most businesses are seeing a decline in customers, The Salvation Army is seeing an increase. As more and more businesses are forced to close their doors and lay people off, the demands on our services are growing exponentially.

“What we are seeing right now is unprecedented,” says Major Lori Mitchell. “Because of the unfortunate circumstance of businesses having to close their doors and lay people off, we are seeing a rise in groups of individuals and families using our services.”

We continue to have our doors open to those who need it most, offering programs and services, including:

Foodbank – Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at 545 Cumberland St. N.

Soup Van nightly mobile feeding program – 6:00 p.m. at Minnesota Park, 7:00 p.m. at Wilson Park

Shelter spaces and beds

Mental health long-term residential spaces

Halfway house for parolees

Protocols have been put in place based on guidelines from health authorities including residents and clients reminded to wash their hands frequently and practice social distancing, increased cleaning of surfaces, limiting visitors to our centre, and food bank operating at the door. We continue to work with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit and are receiving regular direction from our national headquarters.

We are working in close collaboration with other agencies in Thunder Bay that are working with our vulnerable population ensuring that all have appropriate shelter and their food needs are met.

“To date, we’ve been able to meet the demands because of the generosity of our donors and the community over the year. The Salvation Army relies on community partners and the government to get through these difficult times. We are asking for the general public’s continued support,” says Mitchell.

To donate:

online: www.satbcars.ca – Choose the “Donate Now” button at top of the page then specify to the Thunder Bay Journey to Life Centre