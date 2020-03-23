THUNDER BAY – The closure of Ontario schools is likely to continue on beyond April 5, 2020.

Premier Ford made that announcement earlier on Monday.

The Lakehead Public School Board has released this letter to parents, and students:

Dear Lakehead Public Schools Families, Thank you for your patience during this unprecedented time in public education. While there has not been a formal announcement, it is our understanding that Ontario schools may not be opening on April 6 following the 2-week shutdown. The Minister of Education will be providing more information in the next day or two with regard to a potentially longer shutdown of all schools. We will immediately communicate that information to you following the update from the Minister.

During the next two weeks, Lakehead Public Schools will be developing plans for the continuity of learning for our students beyond April 6. These plans will include teacher-led learning opportunities for students. Once complete, the plans will be shared with our families. In the interim, online learning resources are available on our website at https://www.lakeheadschools.ca/online-learning-resources/ Additionally, the provincial government has posted the first phase of the Learning at Home website at https://www.ontario.ca/page/learn-at-home . These resources are not required learning for students but rather intended for students and their families to engage with as they choose. Please know that learning takes many forms, and you should feel comfortable knowing that many of the activities you already engage in with your children contribute to their learning.

In addition to supporting our students’ academic needs, we will be posting information pertaining to the mental health of our students. Parents and guardians continue to provide the best emotional support for their children. Please look for updates on mental health supports on our social media channels.

During the current shutdown, all schools will remain closed to students and staff to allow for thorough cleaning. Lakehead Public Schools Administration is in constant contact with public health authorities and the Ministry of Education during this process. All decisions will continue to be made in the best interests of the safety and well-being of students and staff.