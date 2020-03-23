As we get older, our mobility can start to decline. However, there are ways to remain active and slow down, if not prevent, the decline completely. Thanks to technology, even those with severe mobility issues can get the help they need to lead a more active lifestyle.

Here, we’ll look at some of the best ways to maintain an active lifestyle in advanced age.

Partake in regular exercise

It’s common to start to become less active as you get older. Your body hurts more than it used to and if you have conditions such as arthritis, it can make movement quite painful. However, maintaining a regular exercise routine is key for maintaining a more active lifestyle. The fitter you are, the fewer health problems you’ll have too.

There are lots of age appropriate exercises you can do. If you haven’t been active for a while, don’t forget to start off slowly and gradually build up your endurance. Even gentle exercising such as going for a short walk each day can help to keep you more active ad healthy.

Take care of your feet

If you want to maintain your mobility, it’s important to look after the feet. This means not just keeping them clean, but ensuring you are wearing the correct footwear. Incorrect fitting footwear can cause havoc for older feet. So, it’s worth investing in mobility solutions for the feet such as comfortable indoor slippers and well-fitting outdoor shoes.

Treating the feet to regular soaks and massages will also help to soothe them. It’s just as important to relax the feet as it is to use them. This will ensure they don’t stiffen up or cause too much pain when walking after exercising.

Invest in mobility aids if required

If you have problems with mobility, there are a lot of solutions out there to help you. Mobility scooters can help you to maintain your independence and lead a more active lifestyle. They enable you to travel independently and get out to social and exercise groups.

You can also invest in exercise equipment which is designed for those with mobility issues. So, don’t forget to take a look at all of the mobility aids available to help you lead a more active lifestyle.

These are some of the best ways to maintain an active lifestyle in advanced age. However, it’s also important to remember not to overexert yourself. This is especially true when it comes to exercising. As we age, our bodies become much frailer, leaving hem more prone to injury. So, slow and steady is the approach to take when trying to become more active.