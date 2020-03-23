THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to a residential address in the 500 block of North May Street shortly after 2:30 am on Monday, March 23 following reports of a disturbance and an injured male.

When officers arrived they located an adult male with significant injuries consistent with that of a serious assault. Paramedics transported the victim to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further treatment of those injuries.

Before 3:30 am, the male died from his injuries.

Police are now holding a scene and members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Major Crimes Unit are treating this as a homicide investigation. Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the male’s death.

A post-mortem examination is being scheduled and investigators are in the process of notifying next of kin.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.