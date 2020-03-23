THUNDER BAY – At approximately 1:30 this morning, a home in the 300 Block of Brodie Street South, reported smoke was coming from a basement apartment.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responded to the 911 call. The first arriving Pumper confirmed smoke coming from the rear of the building, and a second alarm was initiated.

Firefighters were able to knock down most of the fire from outside the building. The fire was then attacked from within the building, and brought under control.

Two families with pets were displaced as a result of the fire and accommodation arrangements were made by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time. A total of five Pumpers and one Aerial ladder, and a Command unit were dispatched.