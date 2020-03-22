TORONTO – “Today is a very sad day for us and especially the family and loved ones of the man who passed away. We extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the individual who died this weekend. I’m asking everyone again to make every effort and take every opportunity to practice social distancing. Please stay home, stay safe and take care of each other,” says Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health.

Toronto Public Health (TPH) has been notified of a death related to COVID-19. The individual, a man in his 70s, travelled to the United Kingdom. He was tested at a hospital in Toronto and immediately began self-isolation at home. He was reported to TPH by the hospital and a case investigation was completed. He later presented at the Trillium Health Partners – Mississauga Hospital on March 14 and died on March 21, 2020.

There are currently 220 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Toronto. TPH is actively following up with these individuals and their close contacts. A key component of our COVID-19 response is limiting virus spread by encouraging people to limit their social interactions as much as possible.

We are asking residents to do their part by:

• working from home, where possible

• staying home, except to get essential supplies

• maintaining social distance by keeping at least six feet away from others.