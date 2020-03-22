THUNDER BAY – Stuck at home? Looking for something to do? Take a first aid course.

Jason Thompson the Owner at Superior Strategies says this can be done online now, and then within ninety days, you will have to complete the in-person part of the training to be issued a three-year certification.

To: Superior Strategies Customers

RE: Standard/Emergency First-Aid Training

As a partner of the Canadian Red Cross, we offer a number of online course options, which can be used to encourage training during this time while supporting the practice of social distancing.

We are very fortunate that the Red Cross is allowing those who are looking to complete first aid recertification or take a blended course to take the time now to complete the online training component, which when successfully completed will allow the Trainee to obtain a Confirmation of Completion Certificate.

The confirmation of completion certificate will be valid for 90 days. Participants will then be required to complete the in-person training within 90 days of completing the online component, after which they will be issued a 3-year certification.

During these challenging times, we are very appreciative of the Canadian Red Cross’s efforts to find a solution to continue supporting education and safety in the short term.

If you have any questions please do not hesitate to call me at 807-621-5726.

Sincerely;

Jason Thompson

Owner

Email: jthompson@superior-strategies.ca

Web: www.superior-strategies.ca