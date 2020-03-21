WINNIPEG – NEWS – On March 16, 2020, at approximately 3:00 pm, members of the Winnipeg Police Service responded a report of a male shot at a multi-unit residence in the 500 block of College Avenue.

Responding officers located a male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased victim has been identified as Vincent Scott Ross, a 24-year-old male of Winnipeg.

Update: Canada-Wide Warrant Issued

Members of the Homicide Unit continued with the investigation and have obtained a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of Christian James Bruce, a 28-year-old male of Winnipeg, for Second Degree Murder.

Bruce is described as Indigenous in appearance, 5’9” in height, approximately 146 lbs in weight and has a medium build.

Bruce has brown eyes and is believed to have black hair. He has various skull-related tattoos on both arms as well as tribal-style tattoos on his face.

The public is cautioned not to approach Bruce. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911. Additional information that may assist investigators can be relayed to Homicide Unit investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).