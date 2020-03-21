WINNIPEG – On March 19, 2020, at approximately 5:25 am, members of the Winnipeg Police Service responded to a taxi cab driver in distress. The cab was stopped in the roadway in the 500 block of Burrows Avenue.

Responding officers located the driver of the cab who had been seriously assaulted. He was conveyed to the hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries.

Update: The deceased victim has been identified as Balvir Toor, a 44-year-old male of Winnipeg.

Members of the Homicide Unit continued with the investigation. On March 19, 2020, at approximately 9:15 pm, a male suspect was taken into custody at a residence in the King Edward neighbourhood.

Investigators believe that the suspect had called for a cab, and after being picked up, stabbed the driver in an unprovoked violent attack. The suspect then fled, and the driver was able to activate his emergency light, which was observed by individuals in the area who contacted police.

Okoth Obeing, a 20-year-old of Winnipeg, has been charged with:

– Second Degree Murder

– Fail to Comply with Condition of Release Order (x4)

Obering was detained in custody. None of the charges have been proven in court.