THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Members of Thunder Bay’s seven United Churches will gather this Sunday….on the Internet.

The service will emanate from Trinity United on Algoma Street using video-conferencing technology to send the service over the Internet.

Ministers and lay leaders from the seven churches participating in the Trinity-based service will practice social distancing during the event.

Music for the service will be provided by members of the city’s well-known Cosbey family, some of whom are members of the Thunder Bay Symphony. The Cosbey family will also perform as the choir for the service.

The Cosbey’s too will be separated by appropriate distances during their performances.

The service is possible because of Trinity’s multi-camera and multi-microphone connectivity. The arrangement is in response to the government’s decision to close churches during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

This week’s sermon will be provided by Reverend Rob Smith.

The broadcast will begin at 10:30 a.m. this Sunday.

Anyone may watch the broadcast by going to the following link: www.trinityunited.church/livestream.

You may also find the broadcast on the Trinity United Thunder Bay Facebook page.