THUNDER BAY – BUSINESS – Over the past days, there have been a number of instances of social media postings having the potential to unjustly harm businesses.

North Star Air Statement

Rumors have been circulating on social media regarding the COVID-19 virus being confirmed amongst our staff in Pickle Lake, Ontario. North Star Air takes these matters very seriously. We have investigated and have found no person(s) to have been tested positive, have been in contact with any known cases, traveled internationally in the last two weeks, nor show any signs of the virus.

The circulation of such baseless messaging is reckless and dangerous, adding additional anxiety and stress to an already difficult time.

North Star Air has taken measures above and beyond the current Health Canada and Transport Canada guidelines to ensure the security of the supply chain throughout our northern network. This includes restricting public access to our facilities, daily pilot self-declaration of health status, passenger screening prior to boarding and additional cleaning of workstations and aircraft among other initiatives.

North Star Air understands the importance of preventing the further spread of COVID-19 and the significance of the essential services we provide to the north. We urge anyone who has questions or concerns surrounding the health and safety of our services, employees or customers to please reach out to us directly so we can gather the information and investigate as required. Posting unsubstantiated information is needlessly adding anxiety to an already concerning situation.

We will continue to do our part at North Star Air to ensure the safe and reliable delivery of essential services into the North.

If you do have any concerns you wish to share, please contact Customer Care the following ways e: customercare@northstarair.ca