Working with Matawa First Nations to Build Community-Based Infrastructure

TORONTO: Minawshyn Development Corporation (MDC) and Enterprise Canada Inc. have entered into Memorandums of Understanding (MOU) with Ontario Power Generation (OPG), EPCOR, and PCL Construction to collaborate on and develop community-based infrastructure projects with the Matawa First Nations member communities in northern Ontario.

The collaboration with MDC, a wholly-owned corporation of the Matawa First Nations member communities, will allow for economic development and growth within the region located about 450 kilometers north of Thunder Bay.

OPG, EPCOR, PCL Construction, and Enterprise Canada are leaders in Canadian infrastructure and project origination and are proud to support the Matawa First Nations’ efforts, to play a lead role in development by working with MDC on exploring infrastructure solutions that will benefit their communities.

We’re excited to be working with Matawa First Nations on developing community-based projects that benefit and explore economic development in their region, said Heather Ferguson, OPG’s Senior Vice-President of Corporate Affairs. This is a critical step towards forging a path forward in this remote region and ensuring that these communities benefit from innovative, energy-based solutions.

“Enterprise is proud to be involved with Matawa’s regional strategy and help develop the infrastructure and services that these communities need and deserve”, said Enterprise CEO Barbara Fox. “We look forward to continuing to forge this new path forward with the Matawa member communities and Chiefs”.

“EPCOR is pleased to be a part of this alliance to explore the future of water and wastewater infrastructure services for Matawa First Nations communities”, said Steve Stanley, Senior Vice President, Commercial Services for EPCOR. Working together, with shared values and objectives, we can move toward realizing the Matawa vision and the benefits it will bring to the region from commercial and economic development perspectives.

“PCL is proud to work with the Matawa First Nations and their partners to support indigenous-led solutions for the development and delivery of infrastructure throughout the region”, said Monique Buckberger, District Manager at PCL Construction. “PCL has a strong commitment to clients and partners who drive innovation and we look forward to supporting Matawa’s vision and goals.”