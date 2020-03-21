MARTEN FALLS / OGOKI POST – A State of Emergency is hereby declared in Marten Falls First Nation, Ogoki Post, Ontario, Canada. Marten Falls First Nation is a remote Northern Community accessible by air and winter road only. It does not have a dedicated grocery store and is dependent on deliveries from either Geraldton or Thunder Bay.

Effective at 1:00 PM on March 21, 2020. This State of Emergency has been declared due to the COVID- 19 Global Pandemic and to insufficient medical emergency response services such as medical staff including doctors and nurses, medical supplies, COVID-19 testing kits/facilities, personal protective equipment and capacity to work through the COVID-19 Global Pandemic. The ability to respond appropriately is further hindered by lack of food, supplies and adequate fuel systems. The State of Emergency will remain in effect until April 8, 2020, or such time as rescinded by subsequent order:

As Chief and Council of Marten Falls First Nation, we exercise the authority to preserve the public safety and welfare of our membership and hereby render all required and available assistance vital to the security, well-being and health of Marten Falls First Nation community members.

We hereby direct all on and off-reserve community members and departments of Marten Falls First Nation to take the steps necessary to protect life and property, public infrastructure, and provide such emergency response deemed necessary.

These include but are not limited to:

1. No gatherings of any kind.

2. SELF-ISOLATION/STAYING HOME. Leave home only for basic essential needs such as grocery shopping and medical emergencies.

3. Refrain from using the Clinic unless it is a medical emergency so as not to overburden resources.

4. All residents who left the community to the affected locations after March 13, 2020 must self-isolate for 14 days from the time of return to the community, prior to having contact with others.

5. There will be no travel authorized for employees of Marten Falls First Nation.

6. Flights in and out of the First Nation will be restricted to freight only. Medical emergencies excepted.

7. Out-of-town visitors/non-residents are discouraged from visiting the community unless it is an emergency.

8. Non-residents that work in the community will be allowed at this time to do their work until further notice.

MARTEN FALLS FIRST NATION CALLS ON THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO

1. Provide assistance to off-reserve membership and potential homeless persons.

2. Ensure food security for the community members.

3. Provide on and off-reserve isolation space for the sick and affected,

4. Provide air transport for those required to leave the community for appropriate isolation space as required.

5. Enforce security measures to decrease non-resident traffic.