THUNDER BAY – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing 31-year-old Martin Patrick.

Martin was last seen on the evening of March 12th, 2020 in the area of Picton Avenue. Martin is described as being an Indigenous male, 5’4”, 150 pounds with a thin build, medium complexion, brown eyes and bald (possibly some black stubble), It is unknown what he was last wearing.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Martin Patrick is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.