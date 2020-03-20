THUNDER BAY – Effective immediately, St. Joseph’s Care Group is temporarily suspending non-urgent programming and outpatient appointments at St. Joseph’s Hospital, St. Joseph’s Health Centre and St. Joseph’s Heritage. We are sustaining urgent programming through alternate means such as by telephone, videoconference, or through small groups where social distance can be maintained.

The threat of COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in our government asking all Canadians to take unprecedented actions to slow the spread of this serious disease. These include staying home when possible, isolating when sick or exposed to someone who is sick, and practicing social distancing.

By taking these extraordinary steps in this extraordinary time, we all have the ability to help slow the spread of this disease.

Everyone impacted by these cancellations has been contacted, and staff not providing direct care will be redeployed to other areas of service. “This is the right thing to do for our clients, staff and community. Our inpatient clients and long-term care home residents will benefit from the extra attention provided by staff who are available from program closures,” said Tracy Buckler, President & CEO of St. Joseph’s Care Group.

We do not anticipate these temporary measures to have an impact on our health system partners including primary care and the emergency department. We will continue to evaluate, adjust, adapt and make changes as needed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For up-to-date information about actions St. Joseph’s Care Group is taking during the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit our website at www.sjcg.net.

For community information about the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit the Thunder Bay District Health Unit website at www.tbdhu.com.