DRYDEN – Police in Dryden answered a different call this week. While police in Dryden are often keeping an eagle eye on crime and keeping the community safer, on March 20, 2020, Cst. Logan Randell and Special Constable Cody Fedorchuk of the Dryden Police Service assisted in rescuing this beautiful Bald Eagle after it appeared to have sustained injuries or was in some sort distress on Highway 17 near Airport Road.

The officers immediately got the Eagle to an MNR conservation officer who examined the bird and found the bird was not injured. Once the Eagle’s condition improved the police and MNR proceeded to release the Eagle back into the wild.