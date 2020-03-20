THUNDER BAY – Dr. Stewart Kennedy, the Executive Vice President of Medicine and Academics at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre and the team at the hospital have confirmed that there are no active cases of NOVEL CORONAVIRUS / COVID-19 in Thunder Bay.

There have been a few social media reports claiming otherwise. Those claims are not accurate according to hospital officials.

While there are cases in the region and it is likely, even possible that COVID-19 will make it into the city there are no reported cases at present.

Developing.