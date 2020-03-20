EDMONTON – Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has announced the membership of the Economic Recovery Council, created to provide advice that will guide Alberta through the downturn that comes as a result of COVID-19 and the energy price crash.

The council is made up of policy and industry experts who will provide insight and expert advice on how to protect jobs during the economic crisis stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent collapse in energy prices. The council will also focus on strategies for long-term recovery from the crisis, including efforts to accelerate the diversification of the Alberta economy.

“This is the most significant and disruptive economic downturn in generations. It will get worse before it gets better. The Government of Alberta will do everything in its power to protect jobs and job creators. The council announced today, chaired by Dr. Jack Mintz, will provide advice and policy recommendations on how best to confront this unprecedented economic crisis, and recover from it in the long term. This will include strategies to accelerate economic diversification,” states Jason Kenney, Premier.

“This is a challenging time for Alberta. I am pleased to chair this council of policy and industry experts who will provide advice to the Government of Alberta on the best ways to protect Albertans during this severe economic downturn. I appreciate the seriousness with which the government is approaching the challenges that are presented by this crisis” adds Jack Mintz, chair, Economic Recovery Council.

The Premier’s Economic Recovery Council will consist of the following members: