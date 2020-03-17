THUNDER BAY – Silver City will close effective today and remain closed until at least April 2, 2020 in efforts to combat COVID-19.

Our team has been closely monitoring COVID-19 and concerns about the virus continue to escalate. The health and safety of our employees and guests is paramount and while measures like enhanced cleaning protocols and social-distancing policies were put in place, the time has come for us to do more.

Based on the publicly stated guidance from multiple public health authorities, including recent government directives and the escalating dangers of community spread, we are temporarily closing our network of entertainment venues. This includes the closure of all locations of The Rec Room and Playdium, as well as our entire circuit of 165 theatres across Canada beginning tonight through to April 2, 2020.

All bookings will be cancelled for a full refund, including private theatre bookings, individual and group reservations at The Rec Room and Playdium, as well as our guests with advanced tickets to see a movie in one of our theatres.

We greatly appreciate your understanding and look forward to welcoming you back soon. Until then, please be well and take care of yourselves.