COVID-19 Assessment Centre to enhance safety

ThUNDER BAY – The COVID-19 Assessment Centre, established by Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre in collaboration with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU), will be operational today. Your health and safety is our utmost priority. The Assessment Centre is intended to enhance the protection of all patients, staff and community members.

The Assessment Centre is located on-site outside of the Hospital’s Emergency Department. Because the Assessment Centre is a separate space, it reduces the risk of infection spread and eases pressure on the Emergency Department. Assessments for COVID-19 symptoms will be conducted by nurses. Recommendations regarding patient self-monitoring, self-isolation and/or treatment will be determined following the assessment.

“I must stress the importance of ensuring the Assessment Centre is available to those who truly need it,” said Dr. Stewart Kennedy, who is leading the Hospital’s COVID-19 Incident Management System. “People who have not been specifically told to visit the Assessment Centre by an appropriate source will be redirected. This is for everyone’s health and safety.”

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre is available ONLY to those who have been directed by the TBDHU or Telehealth Ontario to attend it.

The need to perform COVID-19 swab testing will be determined by strict medical directives.

People who are not symptomatic do not require a visit to the Assessment Centre. Anyone attending the Assessment Centre without COVID-19 symptoms will be redirected as appropriate.

As per the Ontario Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care, COVID-19 symptoms range from mild – like the flu and other common respiratory infections – to severe, and can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing.

Those who have travelled outside of Canada or believe they have come into contact with, or have symptoms of COVID-19, are to self-isolate and call Telehealth Ontario at 1-866-212-2272, or TBDHU at 625-5900 or 1-888-294-6630 for instruction.

More information is available at www.tbdhu.com/coronavirus and https://files.ontario.ca/moh-coronavirus-info-sheet-english-2020-02-18.pdf.