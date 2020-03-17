Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were in the area of Arthur and Edward Streets shortly after 8 am on Sunday, March 15, when they noticed signs of a recent motor-vehicle collision.

Officers learned a grey car had struck a pole on the median of Arthur and West Edward Streets. Witnesses said the motorist was last seen continuing southbound on Brown Street.

Police noticed scattered debris in the area and located what appeared to be a trail of automotive fluid. Police followed the trail directly to a car matching witness descriptions. Police also noticed the vehicle had signs of damage consistent with a recent collision.

As police approached the vehicle on foot it suddenly sped off, spraying the officers with rocks and dirt before it proceeded eastbound on Gordon Street at a high rate of speed.

Police pursued the vehicle but had to discontinue their pursuit in an effort to maintain public safety.

Moments later, police observed the vehicle parked on James Street South near Gore Street. Officers approached the empty vehicle but noticed a male and female at a nearby parking lot who appeared to be the same driver and passenger that sped away from officers.

Officers approached the male and confirmed he was the driver involved in the collision. Police arrested the male after a brief struggle.

Raymond Edward LEGARDE, 34, of Fort William First Nations, is charged with:

• Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

• Operation While Impaired by Alcohol and Drugs

• Flight From Peace Officer

• Obstruct Peace Officer

• Resist Peace Officer

• Breach of Probation

He appeared in bail court Monday, March 16, 2020, and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date. The charges have not been proven in court. With the recent adjournment of Superior Court cases until June, it is hard to say what Legarde will be able to do in preparing a bail hearing.