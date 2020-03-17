THUNDER BAY – Volker From the Executive Director of the Thunder Bay Food Distribution Association reports:

“Our City leaders, district, provincial & federal health authorities, and those that are guiding us through the pandemic, …. have appealed to us to work together, to care and protect each other; and so we shall.

“The RFDA in light of the announced and predicted food bank closures is converting to a “FOOD BANK CENTRAL”.

“We are re-organizing the warehouse to assemble hampers for distribution. Volunteers will be asked to put together standard hampers that can be handed out safely, providing a 5-day food supply, which is the de-facto provincial standard per month.

“I am asking that a few representatives from our City food bank members attend a meeting this afternoon at 2pm, here at the RFDA to develop a distribution strategy. It may come down to handing out hampers here at the RFDA, or from the back of our trucks, or at safe locations throughout Thunder Bay. This is a temporary “emergency” measure . Food Banker input is needed to design a system that will be shared and communicated across the city. We anticipate many new first time visitors, coming to us in need.

“Let no one go hungry, ….. while protecting our volunteers and staff. To those in need, food banks are an emergency service.

“I appreciate the calls and suggestions already received.

“It is so amazing how Canadians rise to meet any challenge … once we have a handle on Thunder Bay, we can regroup to address our regional and far north neighbours”.

Volker Kromm

RFDA, Executive Director