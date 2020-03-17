QUEEN’S PARK – Premier Doug Ford has declared a state of emergency in Ontario.



The Premier has announced that all important public and private services will remain open.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

“THIS IS NOT A PROVINCIAL SHUTDOWN,” stated Premier Ford.

The province will offer supports to all Ontarians..

However several businesses are being asked to close.

All facilities providing exercise

All theatres and concert venues.

Licenced Childcare facilities

The Premier has declared however that all restaurants and bars to close. Takeout food and delivery will remain open..

Earlier: Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Rod Phillips, Minister of Finance, and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones to make an announcement at Queen’s Park.

Reports are stating Ontario Premier Doug Ford to declare a state of emergency in Ontario as the province looks to combat the spread of COVID-19.