OTTAWA – Valerie Gideon (Senior Assistant Deputy Minister for First Nations and Inuit Health Branch, Indigenous Services Canada) and Dr. Tom Wong (Executive Director and Chief Medical Officer of Public Health, Indigenous Services Canada) provided an update on what Indigenous Services Canada is doing to support Indigenous peoples across Canada with respect to the COVID-19 response.

You can send your direct questions and requests to ISC Regional Medical Officers at:

• British Columbia:

Dr. Shannon McDonald, First Nations Health Authority

shannon.mcdonald@fnha.ca

• Alberta:

Dr. Wadieh Yacoub, Indigenous Services Canada

Wadieh.yacoub@canada.ca

• Saskatchewan:

Dr. Ibrahim Khan, Indigenous Services Canada

Ibrahim.khan@canada.ca

• Northern Inter Tribal Health Authority:

Dr. Dubuka, Northern Inter Tribal Health Authority

nndubuka@nitha.com

• Manitoba:

Dr. Michael Routledge, Indigenous Services Canada

Michael.routledge@canada.ca

• Ontario:

Dr. Maurica Maher, Indigenous Services Canda

Maurica.maher@canada.ca

• Quebec:

Richard Budgell, Indigenous Services Canada

Richard.budgell@canada.ca

• Atlantic:

Dr. Eilish Cleary, Indigenous Services Canada

Eilish.cleary@canada.ca

If you live in the territories, please contact your regional health authorities in the territory where you are located.