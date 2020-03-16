THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit states that there are no cases of COVID-19 in the district.

Dr. Janet De Mille says that there are no cases of COVID-19 in Thunder Bay District.

The Chief Medical Officer of Health, in a briefing today says that while the one confirmed case of COVID-19 in Northwestern Ontario, a woman in Fort Frances was exposed to another person in the region who is now self-isolating in Thunder Bay, the overall risk level here is low.

This morning Dr. Janett De Mille said that while there are social media commentary that she promises to keep people up-to-date with accurate informaiton.