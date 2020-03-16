The next Netball world tournament is set to be hosted at Cape Town International Convention Center, South Africa. Over the past years, SA has proven to be a dignitary country to host an international event. A delegation was present at the world cup in Liverpool to learn how they will host a successful competition in 2023. It will be among the most significant events to be ever held in African soil.

This is indeed an excellent opportunity for betting lovers to try their luck. Many of the netball enthusiasts will be running in numbers to various betting sites such as online casino to place their bets. Some of these sites provide higher odds than other bookies online.

History of INF Netball World Cup

Netball World Cup is a quadrennial event controlled by the International Netball Federation. It was founded in 1963.

Since its inauguration, the tournament has been primarily dominated by the New Zealand national team (Silver Ferns) and the Australian national team (the Diamonds). In the 2019 Netball World Cup, both teams medaled in every one of the 15 championships.

During the inaugural meeting, formal rules and regulations were written down. In 2015, the tournament was renamed to the World Cup as opposed to Championship. The competition has maintained a form allowing both semi-finals and finals matches since 1991.

Before that, the tournament didn’t allow finals to be played but instead applied a round-robin system which led to more than one country being crowned world champions.

2023 Netball World Cup

This tournament will be the 16th premier competition since it was founded in 1963. The dates for the game will be confirmed at the International Convention Center in Cape Town.

Organization

International Netball Federation announced the host city on 8th March 2019 before they staged the 2019 edition in Liverpool, England. According to INF, Cape Town bid will have a more significant impact on developing the netball world.

The South African government is willing to invest heavily in preparing and developing the netball sport in the lead-up to the tournament.

Qualifying Process

South Africa will qualify automatically as the host country. Five other teams will be eligible automatically under their high ranking position in the INF World Rankings. The remaining ten slots will be filled by countries’ national teams who qualify via the regional qualification matches.

Each region, including Oceania, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and Asia, will be awarded two positions to join the World Cup.

Netball World Cup 2023 Travel Package

In 2023, this tournament will be hosted first time in Africa after South Africa successfully worn the bid against New Zealand to secure the right to host the games. The tournament will be held for over ten days, with a total of 60 matches comprising of 16 national teams.

If you would love to attend this unforgettable event in Africa, ensure you pre-register on the South Africa travel package website. They will guide you to ensure you don’t miss out on any of these events.

Fans are advised to use the official site to book your travel package to avoid fraud.

If you change your mind about attending this event, don’t worry. You can easily securely resell your package on the site.

Benefits of Hosting This Championship in an African Country

Growing the game nationally and worldwide

South African has invested a lot to provide the best playing conditions possible, ensuring an exciting spectacle of athletic achievement.

The achievements include providing world-class facilities and stadiums to support a large number of fans. This is achieved by embracing netball as a game that helps to build self-esteem, connection, and women’s achievements all over the world.

Increasing commercial success

This event will unlock new revenue streams with more returns from in and outside the country.