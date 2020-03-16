Recommendation for Restaurants only offering Takeout or Delivery

TORONTO – Ontario is expanding the recommended closures of businesses. This extension recommends closing of all recreational programs and libraries, private schools, daycares, churches and other faith settings, as well as bars and restaurants, except those that may only offer takeout or delivery. These closures would be in line with the updated guidance to avoid large gatherings of over 50 people.

Premier Doug Ford and Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, issued the following statement about ongoing and extensive efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

“Since we first learned of COVID-19, Ontario has actively monitored the developing situation and has acted decisively to contain the spread of this new virus to protect the health and well-being of all Ontarians.

“Given the latest developments both internationally and here at home, including growing evidence of community spread, the province is taking further action to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Based on advice from Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. David Williams, Ontario is responding to the evolving situation by moving forward with new measures to help contain the virus.

“We recognize that these measures will significantly impact the lives of many Ontarians. However, as the number of cases in Ontario continues to grow, we must heed the advice of our public health experts and take decisive action to protect the health and safety of the public, our government’s top priority.

“As this situation continues to evolve, we are prepared to continue to respond quickly and effectively to any scenario to keep Ontarians safe.”

Read the latest recommendations from Dr. Williams outlining enhanced public health measures and what Ontarians should do to help limit the transmission of COVID-19.