THUNDER BAY – It is with deep regret that the Board of the Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association announce that the 2020 NOMA Annual Conference & AGM taking place in Fort Frances, April 29 to May 1, 2020 be cancelled at this time.

“Over the past few days, more information has come to light that we need to do more to flatten the curve. By cancelling events that bring more than 250 people together, we are doing our part to keep our municipalities and region safe,” said Mayor Wendy Landry, NOMA president.

The board recognizes the importance of implementing a pro-active approach to minimizing contact to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Landry said at this time, the Board is looking to postpone the conference until the Fall noting that the NOMA conference is an important resource in building regional partnerships and learning more from each other on issues of concern. “We know that cancelling the conference will impact the ability to bring together municipal leaders, administration staff, exhibitors and presenters who collectively enhance our communities. As such, we are currently working on a plan to offer the 2020 conference at a later date. This, of course, can change if we need to continue with strict protocols.”

The Board of Directors thanks everyone for their patience and understanding. We all have a role to play in protecting the health and wellbeing of Canadians.