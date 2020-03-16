THUNDER BAY – It is with great sadness that Magnus Theatre announces that all remaining performance of Cottagers and Indians have been cancelled, effective immediately, due to ongoing concerns about the spread of COVID-19. While this has been a difficult decision to make in these rapidly changing circumstances, the health and safety of everyone in our community continue to be our top priority at Magnus Theatre. We will provide updates about the remainder of our season as the situation continues to unfold.

“Cancelling the show and suspending the season has been a very difficult decision to make, but it’s the right decision at this time. It’s what’s best for our patrons, staff, and community at large,” says Magnus Theatre Artistic Director, Thom Currie.

Our Box Office staff will be contacting our patrons directly to offer alternative ticket and programming options. If you wish to contact us, please note that we are currently responding to a high volume of inquiries. Please be prepared to leave a message, and we will respond as soon as time allows.

We are grateful for your patience, understanding, and continued support during this difficult time, and we hope to see you soon.