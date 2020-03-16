THUNDER BAY – Sad news today as the very popular Folklore Festival has been cancelled for 2020.

Here is the statement from the Multicultural Association:

Folklore Festival 2020 is being cancelled by the Thunder Bay Multicultural Association and the Folklore Festival Organizing Committee for the safety of all Folklore Festival visitors, performers, vendors, volunteers, participants, and most importantly for the potential health risks such a large event may bring to our communities based on the advice provided by the Federal, Provincial, and Local governments and Health Departments regarding the COVID-19 Outbreak in Canada.

We thank everyone involved for the hard work they have put into planning this popular Annual Festival that celebrates the rich cultural diversity of Canada. Given the concerns expressed we need to consider the health and safety of all people involved and those in our communities and put them first ahead of this Folklore Festival that we have been dedicated to for 47 years.

Plans begin today for Folklore Festival 2021 when we can once again bring to our communities the opportunities to experience the magnificent sights, sounds and flavours woven into the fabric of our country by our various ethnocultural and Aboriginal communities

Jim Squier, President, Thunder Bay Multicultural Association

Chair, Folklore Festival 2020

For the Folklore Festival Organizing Committee and the Thunder Bay Multicultural Association