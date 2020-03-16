THUNDER BAY – In follow-up to our earlier report on the adjournment of all cases before the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, here is a copy of the court order issued on Sunday, March 15, 2020.

SUPERIOR COURT OF JUSTICE

CANADA ) THE 15 th

PROVINCE OF ONTARIO ) DAY OF March, 2020

BY ORDER OF CHIEF JUSTICE GEOFFREY MORAWETZ

Due to the urgent public health crisis caused by COVID 19, for any accused person who has a criminal matter scheduled for any type of appearance in any court in Ontario in the Superior Court of Justice between March 17, 2020 and June 2, 2020, that matter is adjourned, unless the court orders otherwise.

[1] To ensure jurisdiction is preserved f or all accused persons who have been scheduled to appear between March 17, 2020 and June 1, 2020 :

A bench warrant with discretion is issued as of the date the person is scheduled to appear, pursuant to s. 597 (4) of the Criminal Code.

[2] Accused persons with matters scheduled in the Superior Court of Justice in the month of March, 2020

are adjourned until June 2, 2020

must appear in this Court on June 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the court location at which they were to appear in March, 2020.

a bench warrant with discretion(s. 597(4)) is issued to return on June 2, 2020, and

if the person fails to appear in this Court on June 2, 2020, a warrant will be issued for their arrest.

[3] Accused persons with matters scheduled in the Superior Court of Justice in the month of April, 2020

are adjourned until June 3, 2020

must appear in this Court on June 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the court location at which they were to appear in April, 2020.

a bench warrant with discretion (s. 597(4)) is issued to return on June 3, 2020, and

if the person fails to appear in this Court on June 3, 2020, a warrant will be issued for their arrest.

[4] Accused persons with matters scheduled in the Superior Court of Justice in the month of May, 2020

are adjourned until June 4, 2020

must appear in this Court on June 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the court location at which they were to appear in May, 2020.

a bench warrant with discretion (s. 597(4)) is issued to return on June 4, 2020, and

if the person fails to appear in this Court on June 4, 2020, a warrant will be issued for their arrest.

[5] Persons regularly scheduled to appear on June 1, 2020 should do so.

DATED at Toronto, this 15th day of March, 2020.

Geoffrey B. Morawetz

Chief Justice

Ontario Superior Court of Justice