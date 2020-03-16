College Facilities are Closed to the General Public

THUNDER BAY – Effective Tuesday, March 17, 2020, Confederation College will limit access to its campuses to our students, employees and contracted services. We will not be open to the public. This applies to all of our Northwest Employment Works locations, which will NOT be open for clients or walk-ins (please visit www.northwestworks.com for contact information).

Support services will continue to be available for students in person, by phone and online as they are typically available. Some adjustments may be made to support safe delivery that follows recommendations for social distancing.

Starting Tuesday, March 17, 2020, the following will be in effect for Confederation College:

Greenstone Campus (Longlac) closed

o Contact at greenstonecampus@confederationcollege.ca

Flight training for Aviation – Flight Management will be suspended for the duration of the week (until March 22). Alternate delivery instructions will be provided by Thursday, March 19, 2020.

Reminder: Children and Family Centre closed

Effective Wednesday, March 18, 2020 cafeterias in the Confederation College Aviation Centre of Excellence, Dorion and McIntyre buildings will be closed until further notice. The Ryan Hall Cafeteria in the Shuniah building will remain open.

The health and safety of our students, employees and entire College community remains our priority. We will continue to take direction from Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health as well as our federal, provincial and local health authorities.

For more information about our COVID-19 response, including our Frequently Asked Questions, visit our dedicated webpage: www.confederationcollege.ca/COVID19.