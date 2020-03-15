THUNDER BAY – The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Ashlynn KAMENAWATAMIN, 14 years old. Ashlynn Kamenawatamin was last seen today in the area of 980 Oliver Road, Thunder Bay.
Ashlynn Kamenawatmin is described as Indigenous, 5’5″ tall, weighing 100 lbs, thin build, black shoulder-length hair, medium complexion, and brown eyes. Scars on both forearms, missing one front top tooth. Last seen wearing black pants, a black t-shirt, and a red flannel long sleeve shirt.
Photo not available at this time.
Anyone with information that may help locate Ashlynn Kamenawatmin is asked to contact Thunder Bay Police Service at 807-684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on-line at www.p3tips.com.