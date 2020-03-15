THUNDER BAY – Across Ontario all OLG Casinos are going to be closed.

The health and safety of casino customers and employees is a priority for OLG and its service providers.

OLG, working with all our casino service providers, is confirming that an orderly shutdown of all casinos across Ontario has begun. We expect the closure to be complete within approximately 24 hours.

This action is consistent with the recommendations of the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health related to new precautionary measures for COVID-19.

OLG will provide an update on when the casinos will re-open, taking into account guidance from public health authorities.

We look forward to welcoming back customers and employees at that time.