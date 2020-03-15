THUNDER BAY – Confederation College has updated the institute’s COVID-19 plans.

Further to our March 14, 2020 update, effective Monday, March 16, 2020, Confederation College will limit entrances for all buildings at all campuses, with a requirement for self-screening before entry and hand sanitization upon entry.. We are also cancelling all tests booked through our Testing Centre and Accessibility Services effective March 16, 2020. No new tests will be booked.

In addition, the Children and Family Centre will close effective Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in alignment with new direction from Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health. Families will be contacted on Monday, March 16, 2020.

Additional details for students are outlined below:

Flight training will continue March 16-22, 2020 as originally scheduled for Aviation – Flight Management students. Theory classes are suspended until March 23, 2020.

Specific instructions about how to access online courses and what alternate delivery will look like for labs, assignments, tests, and exams will be provided by Thursday, March 19. This applies to students in all postsecondary programs, Academic Upgrading, English language programs including English for Academic Purposes, apprenticeship and contract training. We are committed to supporting you, our students, in successfully completing your academic term and will provide flexibility and assistance wherever possible. Students working part-time for Confederation College through SUCCI's Campus Employment Service, and students on a work placement with Confederation College, should report to work as originally scheduled unless sick or on an, another approved leave.

Students with difficulty arranging childcare starting March 23 should contact their faculty, Program Coordinator or Regional Director immediately. Students should make every effort to keep up with their coursework. Confederation College will provide flexibility and assistance wherever possible.

o Self-monitor – monitor for symptoms (cough, fever, shortness of breath) for 14 days after exposure or travel, avoiding public spaces. If you develop symptoms, immediately self-isolate and contact your local health unit or call Telehealth at 1-866-797-0000. See guidelines for self-monitoring.

o Self-isolate – stay home, limit the number of visitors in your home, avoid contact with others, keep distance, cover your coughs and sneezes, wash your hands, wear a mask over your nose and mouth. See guidelines for self-isolation.

o Mandatory quarantine – the imposed separation or restriction of movement of individuals, groups or communities, for a defined period of time and in a location determined by the Public Health Authority.

o Social distancing – social distancing is a tool public health officials recommend to slow the spread of a disease that is being passed from person to person. Simply put, it means that people should stay far enough away from each other so that COVID-19 – or any pathogen – cannot spread from one person to another. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (U.S.) describes social distancing as staying away from mass gatherings and keeping a distance of 6 feet or 2 metres – about one body length – away from other people. Social distancing also means not touching other people, including handshakes.

The health and safety of our students, employees and entire College community remains our priority. We will continue to take direction from Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health as well as our federal, provincial and local health authorities.