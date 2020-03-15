OTTAWA – The federal government has provided an update on travel outside of Canada.

Avoid non-essential travel outside of Canada until further notice.

To limit the spread of COVID-19, many countries have put in place travel or border restrictions and other measures such as movement restrictions and quarantines. Airlines have cancelled flights. New restrictions may be imposed with little warning. Your travel plans may be severely disrupted and you may be forced to remain outside of Canada longer than expected.

Contact your airline or tour operator to determine options for cancelling or postponing your trip.

If you are still considering travelling:

If you are outside of Canada:

Find out what commercial options are still available to return to Canada. Consider returning to Canada earlier than planned if these options are becoming more limited.

Ensure that you have sufficient finances and necessities, including medication, in case your travels are disrupted.

This advisory overrides all other risk levels, with the exception of areas for which we advise to avoid all travel (including regional advisories). The avoid all travel advisories remain valid.